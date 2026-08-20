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Home / India News / Mumbai civic body launches Gen Z Fellowship with ₹61,500 monthly stipend

Mumbai civic body launches Gen Z Fellowship with ₹61,500 monthly stipend

BMC's new fellowship aims to bring young talent and fresh ideas into civic administration, with selected graduates working on projects and policy-related assignments

BMC
BMC launches a fellowship programme for young professionals in Mumbai. (Photo: Pexels)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 3:13 PM IST
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a Gen Z Fellowship Programme, offering 50 graduates a chance to work closely with the city’s top civic officials while gaining hands-on experience in urban governance.
 
The 12-month fellowship is designed to bring fresh ideas, technological skills, and new perspectives into the municipal administration, while giving participants an understanding of how one of India’s largest civic bodies functions. The programme is modelled partly on Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Fellowship Programme.
 

BMC Gen Z Fellowship: What will fellows do?

 
The selected fellows will be appointed on a contractual basis and will not be regular BMC employees. They are expected to be attached to important civic offices, including those of the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioners, the Mayor, the Standing Committee Chairman, and heads of various departments.
 
Their responsibilities may include:
 
  • Supporting policy implementation and project planning
  • Analysing data and preparing reports
  • Assisting with administrative coordination
  • Tracking and monitoring civic projects and initiatives
 
The programme is intended to give young professionals practical exposure to public administration, while allowing BMC departments to benefit from their skills and ideas.
 

BMC Gen Z Fellowship eligibility and stipend

 
Graduates from any discipline can apply, although candidates must meet the prescribed academic and language requirements. Applicants must be below 28 years of age and should be able to read, write, and speak Marathi, while also having adequate knowledge of Hindi and English. Knowledge of computers and internet operations is essential.
 
Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of ₹61,500 during the 12-month programme, while candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500. The selection process will include an online preliminary examination followed by an interview, while shortlisted candidates will also undergo a medical examination and police verification.
 
Applications opened on August 19 and eligible candidates can apply online until August 31, 2026.   
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Topics :BS Web ReportsBMCBrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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