Mumbai Police arrests 367 absconders in 3 months; 18 on run for over 20 yrs

Mumbai Police have arrested 367 persons wanted in various criminal cases during a special drive conducted between January and March this year, an official said on Thursday.

Among those arrested, 18 accused were on the run for more than 20 years, whereas 302 were absconding for at least five years, an official said.

The operation was launched under the direction of police commissioner Deven Bharti, he said, adding that many of the arrested accused were using fake identities and living in other states.

The Azad Maidan Police Station traced an accused who had been absconding since 1987, while the N M Joshi Marg Police Station nabbed a person in a case dating back to 1988.