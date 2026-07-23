Mumbai Police books 400 for protests without permission, registers 13 FIRs

The Mumbai police have registered 13 FIRs between July 18 and July 22 in connection with the ongoing protests on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, booking 400 people, officials have said.

Cases have been registered at different police stations, and notices were issued to those named in the FIRs, following which they were allowed to leave, officials said on Wednesday.

Mumbai has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led students' agitation in New Delhi.

While demonstrations were staged at various places, including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, no permission had been granted, an official said.

On July 19, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray addressed a gathering organised at Shivaji Park to protest against fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital from the Delhi Jantar Mantar protest site. The Mumbai police have also initiated action over a protest held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday without permission and are in the process of registering an FIR, the official said. ALSO READ: CJP hardens protest stand as Wangchuk sets terms to end his hunger strike The accused in all the 13 cases have been booked under charges including disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly, among other provisions, he said.

On Wednesday, protests were staged at multiple locations in Mumbai in solidarity with the CJP stir against alleged irregularities in exams, leading to the detention of several people. According to police, hundreds of protesters gathered at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur amid heavy police deployment. Police detained several protesters, dragging some of them into police vehicles before taking them to the local police station, eyewitnesses alleged. The protesters in Chembur were carrying placards demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged paper leak. After detaining several protesters, police dispersed the remaining crowd from the protest site.