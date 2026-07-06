Incessant rains bring Mumbai to halt; waterlogging, landslides disrupt life

Mumbai witnessed widespread disruption after heavy rainfall battered the city and neighbouring regions, affecting flights, train services, roads, schools, and offices. Waterlogging, landslides, and a fatal building collapse compounded the crisis as authorities raced to restore normalcy and advised residents to stay indoors where possible.

Landslides disrupt train services

Rail services between Mumbai and Pune have been significantly affected after heavy rain triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section. Debris fell on the railway tracks between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill, forcing authorities to suspend operations on the affected route

The disruption led to the cancellation of at least 16 trains, while several others were diverted as restoration work continued. Railway officials have been working to clear debris, although ongoing rainfall has slowed operations.

Expressway and roads affected by heavy rain Traffic on parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was suspended after landslides and falling debris made stretches of the route unsafe. Authorities diverted vehicles and advised motorists to avoid travelling on the corridor until conditions improve. Across Mumbai, several roads remained waterlogged, resulting in long traffic queues and slower vehicle movement throughout the day. Flights delayed as airlines issue travel advisories Air travel has also been affected as poor weather conditions disrupted flight operations at Mumbai airport. Several flights have been delayed, diverted, or cancelled because of reduced visibility and operational constraints.

Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for their journey. Schools shut, work-from-home advisory for offices The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar on Monday, as a precaution after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city. Office operations have also been affected. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised private establishments to allow employees to work from home wherever possible to reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Meanwhile, some state government offices will operate only for the first half of the day before employees switch to working from home due to worsening weather conditions.

Six killed in Mankhurd building collapse The heavy rain turned deadly after a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area late on Sunday night. Six people were killed, while another person sustained injuries. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), firefighters, the police, and civic authorities launched rescue operations immediately after the incident. They continued searching through the debris to ensure no one remained trapped. Following the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the family of each deceased. Authorities urge caution as rain continues The IMD has forecast continued rainfall over Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, raising concerns that transport disruption and waterlogging may persist. Emergency services remain on alert, while civic authorities are monitoring vulnerable locations, clearing blocked roads, and responding to weather-related incidents.