Mumbai water cut: BMC warns of criminal action against electric pump users

As a precautionary 10 per cent water cut grips Mumbai amid dwindling levels in reservoirs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of stringent action, including criminal cases, against citizens caught using electric pumps to illegally siphon off water from pipelines.

The civic body enforced a 10 per cent water cut in the metropolis starting Friday as a precautionary measure amid falling water stock in lakes and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns.

According to the BMC, the total usable water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 340,399 million litres on May 11, which is 23.52 per cent of the annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar on Friday directed civic officials to intensify action against illegal practices, and said repeat offenders would also face disconnection of water supply. Bangar noted that inspections conducted by the civic administration have revealed instances of residents installing electric pumps directly on pipelines and tap connections to extract excess water, resulting in low-pressure supply in other areas. Such illegal practices put additional stress on the water distribution system and increase the risk of contamination entering pipelines, he said. Officials were directed to seize unauthorised pumps, impose penalties and register criminal cases against violators. Bangar also instructed engineers to undertake ward-wise micro-planning to ensure regular water supply with adequate pressure during water rationing.