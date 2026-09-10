Nandan Nilekani, family named in Karnataka electoral roll discrepancy list

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family may receive notices as part of Karnataka’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to a discrepancy list accessed by The Indian Express, Nilekani, his wife Rohini and their two children, Janhvi and Nihar, have been classified as “Unmapped with last SIR”. The classification reportedly applies to voters who were not part of the 2002 electoral rolls.

The family is listed in the draft electoral roll for the BTM (Byrasandra, Tavarekere, and Madiwala) Layout constituency, located in the Bangalore South parliamentary constituency, and votes at Reddy Janasangha High School in Third Block, Koramangala. They will have to submit one of 11 documents approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the notice phase for inclusion in the final electoral roll, according to the report. The final roll is scheduled to be published on October 27.

The report said the discrepancy list also includes Bharat Ratna awardee CNR Rao and Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. Rao's name was flagged over a mismatch with the 2002 electoral roll. However, Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer Maheshwar Rao clarified that no notice had been issued to Rao and that the booth-level officer had recommended his inclusion in the final electoral roll. Hajabba has been issued a notice over a name mismatch, the report said. Of the 44.6 million voters in Karnataka's draft electoral roll, notices have been generated for 4.38 million voters. They are required to submit the relevant documents to Booth Level Officers during the notice phase, which will continue until October 22, according to The Indian Express.