Nandan Nilekani to S Somanath: Meet the experts on govt's exam reform panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the setting up of a high-powered task force to overhaul the country’s examination system and curb paper leaks.

The six-member panel, with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani at its helm, will recommend ways to maximise the use of technology to make examinations more transparent and free from irregularities. The Prime Minister said that the BJP-led NDA government would implement the panel's recommendations to build a foolproof examination system.

The panel brings together experts from technology, academia, national security and education. Here's all you need to know about the panel members.

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani, 71, is the co-founder and chairman of Infosys. Born in Bengaluru, he received his bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Nilekani served as the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from 2009 to 2014. UIDAI rolled out Aadhaar under his leadership. He also played a key role in the development of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), helping shape India's digital public infrastructure through interoperable payments. He also chaired the Technology Advisory Group for Unique Projects (TAGUP), a high-level committee set up by the Union government in 2010 to recommend efficient IT systems for major financial infrastructure projects, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Nilekani will chair the panel and also oversee its technology-led recommendations.

S Somanath S Somanath, 62, is a former Isro chairperson who served from 2022 to 2025. It was under his leadership that India achieved the feat of successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole. A space scientist with nearly 40 years of experience, Somanath played a key role in the development of the LVM3 launch vehicle, which carried both Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. Somanath hails from Kerala's Alappuzha district. He holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, and an MTech in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He also completed his PhD at IIT Madras. Somanath will bring expertise in large-scale technology systems to the exam panel.

Amrit Lal Meena Born in Rajasthan in 1965, Amrit Lal Meena is a retired Bihar-cadre IAS officer of the 1989 batch. Meena has over 36 years of administrative experience, including 25 years with the Bihar government and 11 years with the central government. He served as the chief secretary of Bihar from August 2024 to August 2025. He also served as secretary in the Ministry of Coal and held the additional charge of special secretary (logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Meena will serve as the logistics expert in the government's task force on examination reforms.

Anita Karwal Anita Karwal, a retired 1988-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, served as India's education secretary from 2020 until her retirement in 2022. Before that, she was the chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2017 to 2020. Karwal is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, where she studied economics. With over 36 years of experience in public administration, particularly in school education, she played a key role in shaping the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework. After her retirement, she was appointed chairperson of the Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (GujRERA). Karwal will offer her education policy expertise to the education reform panel.

V Kamakoti V Kamakoti has been the director of IIT Madras since 2022 and is known for leading the research team that developed India's first indigenous microprocessor, Shakti. He is a member of the National Security Advisory Board and chairs the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He also leads several national programmes on indigenous microprocessor development. Kamakoti specialises in artificial intelligence, computer architecture and cybersecurity. Born in Chennai in 1968, Kamakoti holds a BE in Computer Science and Engineering from Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, University of Madras. He later completed an MS (Research) and a PhD from IIT Madras.

He will provide academic and technical inputs to the education reform task force. Tapan Deka Tapan Kumar Deka, 63, is a retired 1988-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre who served as the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from June 2022 to June 2026. Deka played a key role in counter-terrorism operations, including the investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the crackdown on the Indian Mujahideen, and security operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. He also spent over a decade in the IB's Operations branch, overseeing counter-terrorism efforts against the Indian Mujahideen and the Islamic State.