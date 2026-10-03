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Narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh deported from Turkiye: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship under a fake identity and was involved in smuggling heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan to India

Navpreet Singh, Naro-trafficking kingpin
Navpreet Singh, Naro-trafficking kingpin | Image: X/PTI_News
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh has been deported from Turkiye.

Terming it a "historic milestone of the Modi government", Shah posted on X that Singh obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

"Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Congratulations to all the agencies for this success," Shah said.

The Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Amit ShahNarcoticsDrug traffickingtraffickingDeportations

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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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