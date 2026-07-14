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Nasa's Anil Menon, two Russians blast off for 8-month space mission

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and two Russian cosmonauts launch on eight-month ISS mission

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NASA (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:33 PM IST
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Nasa astronaut Anil Menon and two Russian cosmonauts lifted off onboard a Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from Kazakhstan on an eight-month mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The spacecraft carrying Menon and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 8:17 p.m. IST.

After a two-orbit, three-hour trip to the station, the spacecraft will automatically dock at 11:56 p.m. IST to the Prichal module.

Once aboard, the trio will join NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, and Chris Williams, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikaev, and Andrey Fedyaev.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NASAIndia space missionspace

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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