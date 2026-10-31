National Unity Day: BJP pays tribute to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary

The BJP on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contribution to the country's unity and integrity on his birth anniversary, and extended greetings to people on the occasion of National Unity Day.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Patel as the architect of modern India and a symbol of national unity and integrity, saying the country's foundation was strengthened by his courage and foresight.

"With his indomitable courage and foresight, Sardar Sahab united a country divided into princely states and laid the foundation of a strong India and by establishing the All India Services, he provided a robust base to the country's administrative system," he said.

He also recalled Patel's struggle for farmers' rights through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas, describing it as an unparalleled example of public service and leadership. Patel's sacrifice, dedication and patriotism will continue to inspire every citizen towards building an "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", Shah said. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tributes to Patel, saying his work for the country would continue to inspire generations. In a post on X, Gadkari said Patel, a Bharat Ratna awardee and symbol of India's unity and integrity, demonstrated strong determination and willpower as the architect of modern India. The BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani said Patel had strengthened the foundation of an undivided India by integrating hundreds of princely states into one nation.

"The Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, who unified the scattered territories of India into an undivided nation, wove together hundreds of princely states into a single thread, thereby strengthening the foundation of an undivided India," she said. "His determination gave India the thread of unity, his visionary leadership strengthened the foundation of the nation and his life became a benchmark of dedication to the nation for generations," she said. BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal said Patel's dedication to the nation, indomitable courage and historic contribution to building an undivided India would continue to inspire everyone. Patel, often referred to as the "Iron Man of India," was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He passed away on December 15, 1950.