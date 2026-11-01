NavIC revival puts spotlight on growing role of India's private space firms

On Friday night, when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its 2,250-kg navigation satellite NVS-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, it gave a fresh lease of life to India’s independent regional navigation satellite system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). At the same time, the launch also showcased the rising strength of Indian private players in the space sector.

ISRO chief V Narayanan said after the launch that roughly 80 per cent of its launch-related budget is channelled into domestic private and public sector companies, which include an ecosystem of around 400-500 companies, suppliers and startups. Interestingly, the NVS-03 satellite mission was accomplished with the shortest turnaround time of 56 days between successive GSLV missions.

This launch came at a crucial time as NavIC was facing a crisis. In March this year, a defunct atomic clock on IRNSS-1F led to the paralysis of NavIC. At present, only IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L and NVS-01 are working, while at least four satellites with operational atomic clocks are required for NavIC to function properly. "It is encouraging to see significant contribution of private industry to India’s space missions. As highlighted by the ISRO Chairman, nearly 80 per cent of the launch vehicle budget is channelled into industry, reflecting the growing role of private players in our space programme. This collaboration must expand further, enabling Indian companies to contribute across satellite manufacturing, navigation technologies, components and downstream applications," said Lt Gen A K Bhatt (Retd), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

"Stronger public-private partnerships will be instrumental in driving innovation and building a self-reliant, globally competitive Indian space ecosystem. We keenly await NVS-03 deployment in its final orbit in the next few days," he said. NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is the name of India’s independent, standalone navigation satellite system aimed at providing position, navigation and timing (PNT) services across India and around 1,500 km beyond the country’s landmass. Among the private sector players, Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) was one of the major contributors through the supply of critical avionics, electronics and spacecraft subsystems. For the GSLV-F18 launch vehicle, ATL supplied 46 packages covering key functions across the launch vehicle, including telemetry, data acquisition systems, navigation, guidance and control systems, power management, relay units, structural monitoring systems, actuator control systems, transponders and related avionics functions. These flight hardware packages support critical vehicle operations across the different stages of the launch vehicle.

"This success is a testament to India's scientific excellence and the collective strength of its space industry. We look forward to contributing to India's ambitious space journey in the years ahead. We remain committed to supporting Indian space programs with reliable, indigenous technologies and to strengthening India's capabilities in advanced space systems," said Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman, Ananth Technologies. On the spacecraft side, ATL contributed nine systems to NVS-03, the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system envisaged to provide continuity of navigation services for the IRNSS series. The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock, along with the procured atomic clocks. It also includes an L1 signal in addition to the existing L5/S signals, with coverage over India's landmass and a region extending 1,500 km around the Indian geopolitical boundary.