Naya Safar Yojana: Subsidies, tax waivers for cleaner vehicles explained

In a major push to curb air pollution, the Union government has approved Naya Safar Yojana for Delhi-NCR with an outlay of ₹9,585 crore. The scheme aims to replace more than 200,000 ageing commercial vehicles by making it easier for owners to switch to BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles (EVs) through subsidies, tax concessions, fuel benefits, and easier financing.

The Naya Safar Yojana is a fleet modernisation programme approved by theto phase out older commercial vehicles across Delhi-NCR. It will be implemented through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) in partnership with Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 207,000 commercial vehicle owners, including nearly 191,000 lakh trucks, and 16,329 buses. Eligible owners will receive financial support to replace older vehicles with cleaner models, while government-owned vehicles are not covered under the programme.

The main objective is to reduce vehicular pollution, which remains one of the biggest contributors to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.

What benefits will vehicle owners receive?

The scheme combines support from the Centre, state governments, oil marketing companies, and vehicle manufacturers. Eligible owners can receive:

5 per cent reduction in the interest charged on vehicle loans for five years

Monthly fuel vouchers worth up to Rs 4,800, depending on the vehicle category

Registration fee waivers

Up to 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax for eligible new vehicles and 50 per cent concession for eligible used vehicles for up to 10 years

Waiver of pending road tax and fitness penalty liabilities on eligible old vehicles

Discounts from participating vehicle manufacturers

Additional one-time benefits for electric vehicle purchases, where applicable

The entire process will be managed through a Naya Safar portal, which will verify eligibility, process applications, automate benefit disbursal, and monitor pollution reduction. The scheme will remain open for enrolment for two years, while certain central benefits will continue for up to five years after a new vehicle is registered.