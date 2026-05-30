Home / India News / NBA realises ₹21.26 cr under Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism in FY26

NBA realises ₹21.26 cr under Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism in FY26

The funds generated contribute directly to biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of biological resources and livelihood enhancement at the grassroots level

Environmentalists say the move could vitiate the intent of Forest (Conservation) Rules, which require state governments to certify that compensatory afforestation land is available
ABS mechanism, established under the Biological Diversity Act, ensures that benefits arising from the utilisation of biological resources are shared fairly and equitably
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has realised Rs 21.26 crore under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism during the financial year 2025-26, officials of the environment ministry said on Saturday.

The ABS mechanism, established under the Biological Diversity Act, ensures that benefits arising from the utilisation of biological resources are shared fairly and equitably with local communities, Biodiversity Management Committees, farmers, and traditional knowledge holders.

The funds generated contribute directly to biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of biological resources and livelihood enhancement at the grassroots level.

"The amount was generated from approvals granted for research, commercial utilisation, intellectual property rights, bio-survey and bio-utilisation of biological resources, reflecting growing industry participation in India's biodiversity governance framework," an official said.

During the period, the seed sector emerged as the largest contributor, accounting for Rs 11.75 crore, followed by the Ayush sector with Rs 5.56 crore. Other contributors included nutraceuticals with Rs 1.40 crore and pharmaceuticals with Rs 1.18 crore.

Contributions were also received from the biotechnology, cosmetics, chemical, biofuel, and food and beverage sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Biological AnnhilationenvironmentalismEnvironmentEnvironment ministry

First Published: May 30 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

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