Home / India News / NCB busts narcotics ring, cocaine worth ₹1,745 cr seized in Mumbai: Shah

NCB busts narcotics ring, cocaine worth ₹1,745 cr seized in Mumbai: Shah

The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye

Amit Shah, Home Minister
This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network: Amit Shah | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.

Announcing the seizure on microblogging platform X, Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel."  "The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success," he said.

The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MP cruise boat tragedy: Toll rises to 9; search ops continue at Bargi Dam

Paneer or substitute?: Maharashtra govt mandates disclosure by restaurants

Allahabad HC upholds land acquisition for Noida airport expansion

Centre notifies changes to Citizenship Rules; focus on OCI registration

Rain, thunderstorms cool North India as heatwave persists in other regions

Topics :Amit ShahNarcotics Control BureauNarcoticsdrugs

First Published: May 01 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story