NCB secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from UAE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.

"Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach," the Home Minister said in a post on X.

He said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the return of Basoya from the UAE creating a "new milestone" in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics,

"By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law," he said.