NCB seizes first-ever consignment of Captagon drug worth ₹182 cr: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized the first-ever consignment of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth ₹182 crore.

In a post on X, he said the Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India".

"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth ₹182 crore," Shah said.

"The busting of the drug consignment destined for West Asia and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs," he said.