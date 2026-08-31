NCLAT to hear lenders' challenge to Subhash Chandra repayment plan Tuesday

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will on Tuesday hear a challenge by several financial institutions against the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) approval of a repayment plan submitted by Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra in his personal insolvency proceedings.

The appeal was mentioned urgently before the appellate tribunal on Monday by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing lenders including LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank and Union Bank of India. The NCLAT agreed to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

The lenders are seeking to overturn an NCLT order that effectively allows Chandra to settle the claims admitted in his personal insolvency proceedings with a payment of Rs 6.25 crore to creditors, besides Rs 25 lakh towards the insolvency process. The admitted claims before the tribunal stood at about Rs 22,006.57 crore.

The proposed payout amounts to roughly 0.03 per cent of the admitted claims, implying a recovery shortfall of nearly 99.97 per cent. “There are two or three important questions to which are decided you know and if those findings are correct then my lord, possibly we will be having complete loss of intent and purpose of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC),” Mehta told the appellate tribunal while seeking an urgent hearing. Several creditors had opposed Chandra’s repayment proposal before the NCLT. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India were among those that voted against the plan. Despite this, the proposal secured 80.81 per cent support in the committee of creditors.

A key issue likely to come up before the NCLAT is the voting entitlement of certain financial creditors whose support proved decisive. Dissenting lenders have questioned the participation of entities they allege are connected to Chandra or his family, including Veena Investments, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, World Crest Advisors, Lemonade Capital Advisors and Corpcall Capital Advisors. Their votes contributed to the plan crossing the required threshold. LIC Housing Finance has separately questioned the absence of a forensic audit of Chandra’s financial position. It has said that it would recover only about Rs 38 lakh against an admitted claim of roughly Rs 1,322 crore under the plan.

HDFC Bank, meanwhile, has said it expects to recover only about 3.2 per cent of its claim and has opposed the settlement. The proceedings against Chandra originated in 2022, when Indiabulls Housing Finance approached the NCLT under Section 95 of the IBC in relation to a personal guarantee given by Chandra for a corporate borrowing. The proceedings concern Chandra in his capacity as a personal guarantor, rather than treating the entire Rs 22,006 crore figure as money personally borrowed by him. This distinction has become central to the controversy surrounding the NCLT order. Chandra has disputed the headline Rs 22,000 crore figure, saying the claims attributable to him as a personal guarantor were substantially lower. According to his side, the claims considered by objecting creditors amounted to around Rs 3,992 crore.

His office has also said that several underlying borrowers have already repaid substantial sums and that the remaining liabilities should be reconciled and recovered from the borrowing companies rather than being treated as Chandra’s personal debt. The repayment plan came before the NCLT after a split opinion on the original Bench, following which the matter was referred to a third judicial member. Nilesh Sharma, who was brought in as the additional judicial member in February 2026, ultimately approved the plan on 25 August. The NCLT’s decision has since triggered opposition from both private and public-sector lenders, with LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India among those moving to challenge it.