NCLT completely hijacked by Ministry of Corporate Affairs: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) interfering in the administration of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), observing that its actions were undermining the tribunal’s autonomy.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case concerning staff shortages, inadequate infrastructure and administrative difficulties at NCLT benches across the country.

“We are compelled to observe this has been completely hijacked by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. That is the problem. And that is impinging with the autonomy of the institution,” the court orally observed.

The Bench added that the Ministry appeared determined to exercise complete control over the tribunal. “The Ministry wants to have complete grip over the institution. And that's what's most unfortunate,” the court stated. The observations came during the hearing of a connected petition challenging the outsourcing of staff recruitment at the NCLT to a private company. The counsel appearing in the matter submitted that the Ministry had awarded a contract on October 6 to a foreign company operating in India to provide administrative personnel, including deputy registrars, assistant registrars and stenographers. The arrangement could result in existing contractual employees being displaced from November 1 or 2.

The court declined to grant interim protection to the employees solely on the basis of their length of service. It stressed that appointment powers should rest with the tribunal’s president. “We will not allow your people to continue, we will not allow these private contractors to continue. Let the reference come from the NCLT President. The entire power of appointment must be with the President only,” the court remarked. The Bench also questioned whether contractual employees who had not undergone competitive recruitment could claim regularisation or a right to continue in service. It referred to instances in which judicial records had allegedly been removed and criminal cases registered against certain contractual employees.

The court suggested that experienced government officials could initially be appointed on deputation, followed by recruitment through a phased process. The Bench was informed that only 67 of the NCLT’s 320 sanctioned regular administrative posts had been filled, leaving 253 vacancies. It was also told that 16 posts among judicial and technical members were vacant. Senior advocate Sanjiv Sen, appearing for the NCLT Bar Association, highlighted the deteriorating condition of the tribunal’s principal Bench in Delhi. “The roofs are collapsing, 8th floor of the Principal Bench has been shut down, 7th floor has been shut down, two floors have been shut down. All courts are functioning at half strength. It is in shambles,” Sen submitted.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told the court that appointment recommendations were in the pipeline and proposed a joint meeting involving the government, the NCLT president and Bar representatives. The Bench asked the presidents of the NCLT and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to submit proposals detailing their infrastructure, staffing and administrative requirements within four weeks. It also urged the Union government to provide basic amenities to the tribunals at the earliest. “Now it seems to us that the most appropriate authority to assist us in the matter would be the learned Presidents of the NCLT and NCLAT,” the court said.