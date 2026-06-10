NDA to gather for meeting today as PM Modi completes 12 years in office

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 12 years and becomes India's longest-serving elected PM, a meeting is set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam at 3 PM on Wednesday.

The stage will shift to Bharat Mandapam, where Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from all 22 NDA-ruled states and union territories will gather for a crucial conclave.

PM Modi will chair the meeting, joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key Union ministers. including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Leaders from alliance partners, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are also likely to participate. The meeting is timed as the coalition hits its 12-year milestone at the Centre, and the agenda is packed with a review of flagship schemes and infrastructure projects to ensure benefits reach the last mile, a stocktake of the "Viksit Bharat" roadmap for 2047, discussion on the West Asia crisis, a source told ANI. As this comes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted what it described as a "remarkable transformation" in India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he completed 12 years in office, saying the country's global standing and international influence have significantly expanded during the period.