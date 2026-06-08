NDA to mark 12 years in govt with month-long outreach on key achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that empowering the underprivileged, or ‘Garib Kalyan', was the cornerstone of the many transformations that have taken place in the country since 2014.

Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will complete two years of its current term on Tuesday, and also mark 12 years since forming the government on May 26, 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the smaller constituents of the NDA, will launch a month long campaign on Tuesday to showcase 12 achievements of the government across sectors, including promoting self-reliance, or Atmanirbhar Bharat, across sectors, such as renewable energy, fertilisers, and defence.

The campaign will cover decisions that strengthened the country’s internal and external security, such as the success in countering the influence of Naxalism. The PM and other NDA leaders, including its chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and Union ministers, will meet in the national capital on Wednesday to mark the alliance’s 12 years in the government at the Centre. In a social media post on Monday, the PM said that at the core of the many transformational changes of the last 12 years is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. He said the government’s effort has always been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who were left behind for decades.