NDMC chairman floats plan for vehicle-free Inner Circle at Connaught Place

Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, could get a vehicle-free Inner Circle for fixed hours, with NDMC Chairman Manoj Dwivedi seeking public views on turning the busy commercial hub into a pedestrian-friendly space.

"Can we make Inner Circle of CP vehicle-free?" Dwivedi said in an X post on Thursday, asking people to weigh in on the idea of allowing visitors to "walk around freely" in the Inner Circle.

He suggested two possible timings 6 pm to midnight in summer and 11 am to 4 pm in winter while asking whether the area should instead remain vehicle-free throughout the day.

Dwivedi also sought suggestions on how the space could be used when vehicles are kept off the road.