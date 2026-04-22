Nearly 11,000 get 'zero' electricity bills in Odisha after solar adoption

Nearly 11,000 consumers in western Odisha reported "zero electricity bills" in March 2026 after adopting rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, officials said.

As many as 10,885 households achieved zero bills during the month, driven by installations carried out through TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd's (TPWODL) 1-kW Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model, which has accelerated solar adoption in the region.

According to a company statement, 18,830 consumers had installed rooftop solar systems in western Odisha as of March 2026, indicating a growing shift towards sustainable and self-reliant energy consumption.

The figures showed that around 60 per cent of consumers with rooftop solar installations are now receiving zero electricity bills, while the remaining 40 per cent have reduced their monthly bills by over 80 per cent.

In March alone, 1,428 consumers recorded zero bills under the model, underscoring the direct financial benefits of decentralised solar energy. Under the scheme, consumers installing a 3 kW system costing about ₹2 lakh can avail financial assistance of up to ₹1.38 lakh, while those opting for a 2 kW system costing ₹1.40 lakh can receive up to ₹1.10 lakh in subsidies, officials said. "Under TPWODL's special 1 kW ULA model, eligible consumers can install rooftop solar by paying only ₹1,875. TPWODL undertakes the complete installation process and provides a five-year warranty on equipment and a 25-year performance warranty on solar panels," the statement said.