Need to create fear in minds of goons committing crimes against women: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said there was a need to create fear in the minds of goons committing crimes against women, while noting that there is a feeling that women are not safe in the city, particularly some vulnerable pockets.

The court made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case over recent rape incidents in Delhi-NCR.

"We have to work together. We must ensure that every woman in Delhi-NCR should feel safe even at 11 pm whether travelling on the roads or the metro," a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran observed.

"What is important is to prevent a crime, not what you do after a crime is committed," the bench said, adding police needs to create fear in the mind of goons and anti-social elements who are prone to committing such crimes.