Neet paper leak case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges
Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18
Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18
A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against 14 accused in the Neet-UG paper leak case.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18.
Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the present fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".
The agency also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or Neet-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants.
On May 12, the NTA cancelled the Neet-UG held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.
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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 1:48 PM IST