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Neet paper leak case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges

Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18

gavel
A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against 14 accused in the Neet-UG paper leak case. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 1:48 PM IST
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A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against 14 accused in the Neet-UG paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18.

Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the present fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

The agency also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or Neet-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the Neet-UG held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NEETNEET UGDelhi court

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

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