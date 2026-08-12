Neet paper leak case: Delhi court takes cognisance of CBI chargesheet

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet in the Neet paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the agency's final report against 13 accused.

The CBI recently submitted its final report before the designated fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

The court is likely to begin hearing the arguments on charges from Thursday.

During the proceedings, the agency informed the court that some witnesses whose names are being published in the media could even be minors, and portions of the chargesheet are continuously being published in newspapers.