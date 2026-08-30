Neet PG 2026 begins with over 273,000 medical graduates appearing

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (Neet) PG 2026 examination commenced on Sunday, with over 273,000 medical graduates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination at designated centres across the country.

The examination is being conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in computer-based mode in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Candidates were seen arriving at examination centres in several cities, including Chennai, Kanchipuram and Agra in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, as well as at Mohan Estate in Delhi.

Speaking about the examination, Agra candidate Chayaa said she was feeling nervous before the test.

"I'm feeling a bit nervous about it right now, but let's see how it goes," she said. Another candidate, Kirti, said she had prepared for the examination through coaching and by revising her MBBS study material. "We've finished our MBBS, and now we have to take the PG exam. I've taken coaching for it, and I'm also reviewing the material from my MBBS days," she said. The Neet PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses across the country. Meanwhile, the Neet PG examination comes months after the Neet UG 2026 examination, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode. The exam was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, with the NTA announcing a re-examination for affected candidates. The Neet UG re-examination was subsequently conducted on June 21.