Neet re-exam successfully held: NTA dismisses video claiming paper leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has termed as fake a video being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was leaked.

In a statement on X, the agency said the exam was conducted successfully under comprehensive security and surveillance.

"NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is fake and the claims it makes are false," the statement said.

"The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false," it said.

The agency said manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students was a "serious offence." "NTA, with the support of I4C and law-enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content," the agency said.

The NTA appealed to students, parents and the public to rely only on the official website and the agency's verified social media handles for information and not to amplify such material. "Our 2 million-plus aspirants deserve a calm and fair process," it said. More than 2 million medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET re-exam on Sunday after the original test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a hot potato for the government and triggered a popular protest movement. Abhishek Singh, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been receiving flak following the paper leak, said a "whole-of-government" approach helped it to conduct the mammoth exercise in record time.

In a statement, NTA said more than 2 million candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English. "This was not the NTA acting alone. It was Team Bharat - a chain of people across the country who showed up so that, for each candidate, the only thing that mattered that morning was the paper in front of them," the agency said. "In all, around 700,000 officials - police teams, observers and examination staff - were mobilised across India to conduct this examination, and it was done in a record 37 days. NTA is especially grateful to the experts from academic institutions across the country who gave their personal time to help prepare multiple sets of question papers," the NTA said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed arrangements for the smooth conduct of the re-examination at the NTA headquarters in Delhi's Okhla. "NTA apprised the minister of the logistical and technical arrangements put in place for the efficient and transparent conduct of the examination," the Ministry of Education said. The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities. "Special arrangements were put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, among them a child who had been in a road accident, and a child undergoing chemotherapy, who were determined not to miss an exam they had prepared for years," it said.

The agency said Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, jammers and two-layer frisking with the support of state police were deployed at examination centres. "Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national level - at the NTA and at the Ministry of Education, at 34 Centrally Funded Institutions of the Department of Higher Education, in every State, and at District Collectorates," it said. "There were some minor reports regarding people coming with wrong admit cards, people coming with some forged admit cards at a few places; impersonation cases were also found out," NTA DG Abhishek Singh said.

"At a few places, somebody was trying to take a mobile phone; action has been taken on that because that's the purpose of putting frisking, when you put CCTV cameras, when you put handheld metal detectors, to not allow any unfair means... and there were a few people who were trying to do that, but they were not able to," he said. While a probe is underway into the alleged paper leak, the newly formed Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, which started as an online campaign, has been holding protests in the country, demanding the education minister's resignation.