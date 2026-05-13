NEET 'solver gang' busted in Nalanda; 3 held with cash, forged admit cards

The Nalanda Police has busted an organised NEET 'solver gang' during a high-alert vehicle inspection conducted ahead of the now-cancelled NEET-UG examination 2026.

Three individuals, including a second-year MBBS student, were apprehended after being found in possession of substantial cash, forged admit cards, and incriminating digital evidence.

Providing details on the operation, Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh stated on Tuesday that a heightened state of alertness was in effect across the entire district due to the scheduled NEET examination on May 3. During routine vehicle checks, police identified two suspicious vehicles and intercepted them for questioning.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of bundles of currency notes, which, upon questioning, the accused claimed amounted to ₹2 lakh.

DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said, "Since the NEET examination was scheduled for the 3rd May, a heightened state of alertness was in effect across the entire district. Consequently, we were conducting vehicle checks. We identified two vehicles that appeared suspicious. We stopped the vehicles and proceeded to question the occupants. One individual identified himself as a second-year MBBS student. Upon searching the vehicle, we discovered bundles of currency notes. When questioned about the money, he claimed it amounted to ₹2 lakh. We took him along with the vehicle to the police station. There were a total of three individuals; all three were taken into custody at the station."

The DSP further mentioned that all three individuals present in the vehicles were taken into custody. During a forensic examination of their mobile phones the following morning, officers discovered numerous admit cards for various examinations, including NEET, along with records of financial transactions and other pertinent details linked to the racket. "The following morning, when the officers-in-charge began examining their mobile phones, they discovered numerous admit cards for various examinations, including NEET, records of financial transactions, and other pertinent details... Consequently, the 'solvers' (proxy examinees) were unable to reach the examination centres, where the actual candidates were waiting for them. We had also deployed our own personnel at these locations, and the police force remained on high alert across the entire region. As a result, the solvers failed to gain access to the examination centres... In connection with this case, three individuals have been apprehended. The primary accused is the second-year MBBS student, identified as Awadhesh Kumar. His accomplice is Aman Kumar Singh. Additionally, a third individual named Pankaj Kumar has been arrested... Furthermore, efforts are underway to identify and locate the mastermind behind this gang... Additionally, the evidence retrieved from their mobile phones is being analysed, and individuals who arrived from various examination centres are being interrogated...," he said.