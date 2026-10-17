Neha Bora released, Dipke to be produced before SEM court: Delhi Police

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the SEM court, Delhi Police said.

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place here on Friday.

Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources said.