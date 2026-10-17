Home / India News / Neha Bora released, Dipke to be produced before SEM court: Delhi Police

Neha Bora released, Dipke to be produced before SEM court: Delhi Police

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place on Friday; police initiated action against Dipke under BNSS provisions before arresting him

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA President Neha Bora during a press conference at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 7:38 AM IST
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All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the SEM court, Delhi Police said.

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place here on Friday.

Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

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