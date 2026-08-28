Nepal flash floods: 320 Indians, 100 PIOs still uncontactable, says MEA

At least 320 Indian nationals are still missing or uncontactable in Nepal following Wednesday’s flash floods, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday afternoon.

Also, around a hundred persons of Indian origin, of different foreign nationalities, who were on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, are not contactable.

The MEA is seeking clarity on the number of Indian nationals who might have died in the flash floods.

At a briefing on Friday afternoon, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a group of 400 people who were stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region in China are safe, and the Indian Embassy has established contact with them.

The MEA spokesperson said 96 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land and will soon be evacuated to India. Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals, all of them from Tamil Nadu, rescued on Thursday, landed in New Delhi on an IndiGo flight on Friday. The spokesperson said 63 Indian nationals employed as workers on the Trishuli-1 hydropower project were rescued on Thursday. Regarding the 320 missing Indian nationals who are uncontactable, Jaiswal said it should be factored in that this is a dynamic situation and the numbers constantly fluctuate. The MEA has set up control rooms in New Delhi, Kathmandu and Beijing.

The MEA spokesperson said India will also be sending another planeload of relief material, including portable generators and other material that the Nepalese side has requested. The aircraft, carrying almost 13 tonnes of relief material, is slated to leave India later on Friday evening. India sent 47.5 tonnes of relief material in two planeloads on Wednesday and Thursday, and will have sent 60 tonnes once the third planeload reaches Nepal. Apart from this, India is sending a tunnel rescue team, including an advance reconnaissance team, a medical team, more Bailey bridges and technical teams to install these so that connectivity is restored quickly and to help in rescue and relief efforts, and one Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed.