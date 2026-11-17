How programmes are delivered for each citizen — not the number of those administered — should be the focus of India’s next phase of governance, said P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday while talking to officials.

“For the citizens, the government is one. The next phase of our governance must, therefore, be measured less by the number of programmes we administer and more by the experience of the citizen who comes before any one of us, because every officer at every counter and on every file represents that one government,” Mishra said at the National Workshop on “Leadership as Mission” here.

The event of the NITI Aayog, India’s apex policy think tank, is the first of a series of workshops to draw on the learning from the 25 years of Narendra Modi as head of government in his capacity as chief minister and Prime Minister (PM). Modi became chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and stayed in office till 2014, when he took office as PM. “Every mission is judged at the point where the state meets its citizens. What citizens expect from us is simple — they expect to be heard, to receive a decision in real-time, and to be treated with dignity whatever their circumstances. They should not be made to return again and again for the same work, nor be left to find their own way between departments.”

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Ashok Kumar Lahiri laid down India’s journey from the “Gareebi Hatao” programme of 1971, under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision of the present government. “Unlike Gareebi Hatao, which many claim was more of a political slogan, Viksit Bharat is a programme for systematic target-driven economic transformation,” Lahiri said. Visit Bharat @2047 aims for gross domestic product (GDP) of $30 trillion-40 trillion and a per capita income of $15,000-18,000, crossing the World Bank high-income threshold. “It requires a sustained real GDP growth rate of 7-10 per cent,” he added. The vision, the document for which remains yet to be released, aims to build a state-of-the-art digital public infrastructure to go beyond basic financial inclusion towards livelihood-led productivity, decentralised credit access, integrating artificial intelligence, expanding the market of micro, small and medium enterprises, 100 per cent literacy, net-zero carbon emission, and a life expectancy of 80 years.

Lahiri also said that individual stakeholders needed to take leadership seriously. “Do we want to continue our day-to-day activities because we need to earn a living or get elevated to the next higher level? Do we have a mission that motivates us? All of us have important roles to play at different levels, and unless we take our leadership roles seriously, the implementation of projects and schemes and delivery of services to the last mile will remain less than satisfactory.” Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan also told civil servants that review meetings needed to focus more on outcomes than expenditure because the requirement trickled down to district level.