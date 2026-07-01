NHAI expands MLFF tolling to enable seamless Delhi-Jaipur highway travel

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF)-based toll collection system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan.

With this, the authority plans to transition the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza to the MLFF system, making travel on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 seamless and barrier-free.

Last month, NHAI rolled out Rajasthan's first Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 on 19 June.

The MLFF system uses cameras to capture vehicle registration numbers and automatically deduct toll charges without requiring vehicles to stop at toll plazas.