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NHAI expands MLFF tolling to enable seamless Delhi-Jaipur highway travel

The authority has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at Manoharpura Toll Plaza and plans to extend it to Shahjahanpur for barrier-free travel on NH-48

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)
National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 9:41 PM IST
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF)-based toll collection system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan.
 
With this, the authority plans to transition the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza to the MLFF system, making travel on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 seamless and barrier-free.
 
Last month, NHAI rolled out Rajasthan's first Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 on 19 June.
 
The MLFF system uses cameras to capture vehicle registration numbers and automatically deduct toll charges without requiring vehicles to stop at toll plazas.
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Topics :NHAIrajasthanroadsNational Highways Authority of India

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

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