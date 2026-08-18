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Home / India News / NHAI extends digital FASTag local pass facility to 121 toll plazas

NHAI extends digital FASTag local pass facility to 121 toll plazas

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the facility of online FASTag 'Local Passes' to 121 toll plazas across the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA
FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:13 PM IST
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National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the facility of online FASTag 'Local Passes' to 121 toll plazas across the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Eligible commuters can subscribe the monthly local pass online through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, eliminating the need for physical visits to toll plazas and manual submission of supporting documents, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The first Digital Local Pass facility was launched in July 2026 at the MundkaBakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi.

The initiative is aimed at making national highway travel more seamless and citizen-centric by leveraging technology to enhance transparency and efficiency of the tolling operations.

Under the Digital Local Pass framework, those residing within 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza can apply for the Local Pass through Rajmargyatra Mobile App.

National Highway users can check the list of eligible toll plazas by visiting https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/buy-fastag-local-pass.

The pass enables eligible commuters to undertake unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month, as per applicable provisions.

Earlier, commuters seeking a local pass were required to visit the concerned toll plaza physically and submit documents to establish their residential address within the 20 km range and other eligibility requirements.

The Digital Local Pass facility leverages consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and VAHAN, to retrieve and verify relevant information such as the commuter's residential address, vehicle details and linked FASTag.

Eligibility is further established through GIS-based verification, which determines whether the applicant's registered address falls within the prescribed 20 km radius of the eligible toll plaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FASTagNHAI

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

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