NHAI mandates independent design checks for bridges, tunnels from December

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made independent checks of designs and drawings mandatory for bridges, viaducts, tunnels, and other complex highway structures, strengthening safety requirements for critical infrastructure projects. The new rules will come into effect on December 1, 2026, and require contractors to get designs vetted by empanelled The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made independent checks of designs and drawings mandatory for bridges, viaducts, tunnels, and other complex highway structures, strengthening safety requirements for critical infrastructure projects. The new rules will come into effect on December 1, 2026, and require contractors to get designs vetted by empanelled Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), government technical institutions, and reputed firms before submitting them for approval.

The policy aims to establish a uniform system of quality assurance across highway projects and ensure that critical structures meet safety standards throughout their intended service life, the Hindustan Times reported.

What do new proof-checking rules entail?

Under the revised framework, contractors or concessionaires must appoint an independent design proof-checking consultant from NHAI’s empanelled institutions and firms. The consultant will examine structural designs, engineering drawings, and relevant hydrological and hydraulic studies before the designs are submitted for approval.

The New Indian Express reported that NHAI has also drawn up detailed guidelines covering the selection of proof-checkers, the review process, and approval timelines. The framework will apply across different modes of highway project implementation. The checks will cover: Structural design: Design calculations, foundation plans, loading conditions, and seismic assessments

Site conditions: Geotechnical investigations and the suitability of foundations

Water management: Drainage arrangements, scour protection, and hydrological and hydraulic assessments

Design compliance: Consistency between engineering drawings and calculations, along with compliance with applicable Indian Roads Congress (IRC) codes and contractual requirements ALSO READ: India 'mother of democracy', does not grow at anyone's expense: PM Modi The cost of proof-checking for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hybrid annuity model (HAM), and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects will be borne by the respective contractor or concessionaire. Delays in completing the checks will not automatically entitle contractors to extensions or additional claims against NHAI.

Preventing structural failures The move comes amid concerns over the structural condition of India’s highway infrastructure. The Union government informed Parliament in August that 471 bridges on national highways had been identified with structural distress. Remedial work had been completed on 159 of them, while repairs on the remaining 312 were targeted for completion by December 2028, the Hindustan Times reported. Recent incidents have also highlighted the risks associated with infrastructure failures. In May 2026, a section of Bihar’s Vikramshila Setu bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed, disrupting connectivity and prompting work on temporary Bailey bridges. In July, part of a newly constructed bridge approach in Dehradun caved in just 16 days after the bridge opened, following heavy rain.