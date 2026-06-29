NHAI wins ₹1,202 cr arbitration award in Karnataka highway project case

In one of its biggest arbitration outcomes, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has secured a ₹1,202 crore arbitral award from a tribunal. The award came in the Tumkur-Chitradurga six-laning project in Karnataka against concessionaire IRB Infrastructure Developers.

The project, awarded during 2010-11 under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) mode for a concession period extending up to June 2037, required the concessionaire to pay an annual premium of ₹140 crore, with a 5 per cent annual escalation.

“Following repeated defaults in premium payments, NHAI withdrew the premium deferment facility in August 2019 in accordance with the concession agreement,” NHAI said.