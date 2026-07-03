NHAI suspends officials over cave-in on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

After a video of a section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caving in went viral, NHAI has suspended the team leader of the authority engineer and the project manager of the contractor even as it said the cave-in was due to water stagnation following rains.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a statement said it has also issued show cause notices to the concerned project director, authority engineer and EPC contractor.

A road surface cave-in observed on the DelhiDehradun Economic Corridor on July 1, 2026 was the result of localized water stagnation following rainfall the previous night, coupled with constraints in commissioning the permanent cross-drainage system at the location, NHAI said.

"NHAI regrets the inconvenience caused to NH commuters due to the road surface cave-in at a location on the DelhiDehradun Economic Corridor following rainfall. The section has been restored and opened for regular traffic movement," it said in a post on X. According to NHAI, the permanent cross-drainage system at the location could not be commissioned due to sustained resistance from local residents, who did not permit integration of the balancing culvert and instead used the culvert opening as a vehicular crossing. "Taking serious cognizance of the incident, show cause notices have been issued to the concerned project director, authority engineer and EPC contractor, while the team leader of the authority engineer and the project manager of the contractor have been suspended," it said.