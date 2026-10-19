NIA court acquits two Pulwama men in 2021 Srinagar grenade blast case

The case is related to a grenade blast near security personnel deployed on Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on August 10, 2021, in which several civilians were injured.

The court said the prosecution had failed to establish that either of the accused had thrown the grenade or participated in the attack.

Court flags lapses in investigation

The court criticised the investigation, saying it had fallen short of the standards expected in a case involving serious allegations.

It pointed to several gaps in the collection and presentation of evidence, including the failure to examine the personnel who apprehended Bhat, the absence of forensic analysis of the lever and splinters recovered during the investigation, and the seizure of mobile phones without recording their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.