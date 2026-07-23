Sitharaman defends govt on Neet row, says Congress 'exploiting issue'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday defended the government's handling of the NEET paper leak controversy, saying those responsible had been arrested and would face speedy trials. She also accused the Congress of exploiting the issue to disrupt Parliament.

“A matter which relates to students, young people of this country, particularly about their preparation for exams, exam paper leakage and re-exam, these are very sensitive for that age of the children who are undergoing the preparation. If the government is not sensitive or not reacting, I can understand the opposition going on a tirade like this," news agency ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying.

“At the level of the Prime Minister, a response has been given, in fact much before today's announcement of setting up fast track crow courts and assuring the punishments will be handed over to those people who violated the sacredness of an exam by leaking the papers, by buying papers, by selling papers. Even earlier to this announcement, the government arrested those people who actually committed this crime,” she added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice in paper leak cases and stringent punishment for those found guilty. The announcement came as students' protests gathered momentum in Delhi and other cities, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination.

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Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha saw continued uproar on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session over the Neet paper leak, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Pradhan. Amid continuous sloganeering and protests, proceedings in both Houses were adjourned for the day at 3 pm. “Even now, I appeal to the opposition, particularly to the Congress party, that engage in a comprehensive debate, discuss the issues here. If more steps are required, the government will answer the questions here, but discuss. No point in shouting down ministers who are willing to answer. The leader of the House is willing to speak," Sitharaman said.

Students turned setback into opportunity Sitharaman said the government's response had ensured that arrests were made, the re-examination was conducted on time, and results were announced without delay, allowing students to move ahead with admissions. "There are young people who are coming out and saying, 'Yes, first it sort of hurt me when the paper leakages happened but later I took advantage of that and prepared even more and my performance has improved and I've done well.' So there are people who looked at it, even young people who have taken this challenge and faced this, and come out in bright colours," she said.