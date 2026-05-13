NITI Aayog cancels all in-person events amid PM Modi's austerity push

Government think tank NITI Aayog has reportedly directed its divisions to cancel all planned workshops, conferences, and seminars to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push and contain the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to a report by Storyboard18, NITI Aayog's administration division, in an internal communication dated May 12, instructed programme directors and heads of divisions, including the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), and NILERD, to suspend all in-person events that had already been scheduled.

All major events will be held online, the government's think tank reportedly directed.