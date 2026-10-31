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NITI Aayog plans to organise national leadership workshop for bureaucrats

November 17 workshop to focus on governance lessons from key public missions and building a future-ready civil service

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NITI Aayog plans a national workshop on public leadership for senior bureaucrats to discuss governance and administrative reforms. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 12:14 AM IST
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Government think tank NITI Aayog is planning to organise a first-of-its-kind national workshop on ‘Leadership as Mission’, bringing together secretaries and senior officers from central ministries and departments to develop a citizen-centric, future-ready civil service aligned with India’s development goals for 2047.
 
The workshop precedes the sixth National Conference of Chief Secretaries, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair in the coming weeks.
 
According to sources, the day-long workshop will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 17. It will focus on leadership lessons drawn from key policy decisions and missions undertaken in public governance over the past 25 years. Select working groups will present on different themes.
 
The programme will feature intensive case clinics and experiential analysis, with sessions examining how public leadership can translate the mission of public service into sustained action.
 
Sources said the workshop would bring together senior officials from various ministries and departments, aspirational districts, scholars, citizens and beneficiaries of government schemes, among others. Participants will deliberate on leadership lessons from identified case studies and how these could be applied to contemporary administrative challenges.
 
The discussions could also include Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building.
 
Launched by the Union Cabinet on September 2, 2020, Mission Karmayogi seeks to build the capacity of Indian civil servants and improve governance.
 
   

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Topics :NITI AyogLeadershipcivil servicesBureaucrats

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 12:14 AM IST

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