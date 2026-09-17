No eligible Bengal women will be deprived of Annapurna Yojana: PM Modi

The West Bengal government aims to ensure that not a single eligible woman is deprived of the benefits of Annapurna Yojana, and it is working relentlessly towards achieving this goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Virtually addressing an 'Annapurna Divas' event organised by the West Bengal government, the prime minister said that solving every problem connected to the life cycle of mothers, sisters and daughters has been the priority of the BJP government.

"Within a few days of forming our government in Bengal, work began on the Annapurna Yojana. Today, many women receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts.

"There are no middlemen and no 'cut money'. Our government aims to ensure that not a single eligible woman is deprived of the benefits of Annapurna Yojana. We are working relentlessly towards achieving this goal," Modi said. He added that work is also being done rapidly here for this purpose. The prime minister said that under the scheme, a fixed amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of women in Bengal every month, an amount for which they will not have to depend on anyone. "This is a significant support for them. Today, the fourth instalment of the Annapurna Yojana is reaching the accounts of approximately 1.5 crore sisters, providing Rs 3,000 per month," Modi said, adding, "We believe that the women of Bengal should have both the power to make decisions and the courage to move forward." The prime minister also said that a new empowerment has been added for the mothers and sisters of Bengal through the Annapurna scheme.