No forceful possession of Gymkhana Club land on June 5: SG to Delhi HC

The central government will not take forceful possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Land on June 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Followings the submission, Justice Avneesh Jhingan said no interim order was required on the lawsuits by members and staff of the club against the Centre's May 22 order asking the club to hand over the premises.

The top law officer submitted before Justice Jhingan that the Centre's notice to the club was to terminate the perpetual lease in favour of the club and seek re-entry.

However, any proceedings for eviction from the premises will be initiated as per the law after giving due notice to the occupants, SG Mehta assured.