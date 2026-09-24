No matter how much power we gain, BJP won't leave path of service: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that from Gujarat to Delhi, service has always been the guiding principle of the BJP's governance and values, and the party will never deviate from the path of service.

Modi made the remarks during a video conference with participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra, which is being taken out from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra, involving youth from different states, is being organised to mark Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years of his public life as an elected representative. The participants are currently in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

PM Modi said, "From Gujarat to Delhi, service has been the core of our governance and values. When service is at the heart of governance, the resolve of 'Nagarik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God) is at the heart of every policy." "Our conduct should show that no matter how much power we gain in politics, our fundamental path will remain service. We will never deviate from it, no matter how high we reach," he asserted.