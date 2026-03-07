No plan to carve UT out of Bihar, Bengal districts: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, on Saturday dismissed speculations that a move was afoot to form a new centrally administered territory by carving districts out of Bihar and West Bengal.

Rai, who is also a former Bihar BJP president, came out with a post on his X handle, rubbishing the claim of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

"It is totally contrary to facts that there is any plan to carve some districts out of Bihar and West Bengal to form a Union territory. Nobody should take the tweet of Pappu Yadav seriously," said Rai, who also tagged the Purnea MP, who supports the Congress.