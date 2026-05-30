No proposal to declare cow national animal or ban slaughter: Meghwal

There is currently no proposal under the Centre's consideration to declare the cow the national animal or impose a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, noting that such demands continue to be raised by various groups.

Meghwal noted that laws relating to cow slaughter vary across states and decisions are often taken based on local considerations.

Responding to a question on calls for granting the cow national animal status and prohibiting cow slaughter across the country, Meghwal, in an interview to PTI, said such representations are regularly made to MPs and the government.

"Various organisations keep working on these issues and approach MPs as well. People submit applications and make representations saying such a measure should be taken," he said. However, the minister said no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Union Cabinet. "As of now, there is no such matter before us that is under consideration of the Cabinet. If at any point a proposal reaches a stage where it warrants a government decision or Cabinet consideration, we will inform you," he said. "Different states take decisions on such matters based on their own circumstances and merits," he said, referring to the BJP-led West Bengal government's recent move to step up enforcement of cattle slaughter regulations under the state's 1950 law.

The minister acknowledged that demands for a complete ban on cow slaughter continue to be raised and are widely discussed, including on social media. "It is an issue that people keep bringing up. Efforts are being made by those advocating it, and discussions keep happening. But at present, it is not at a stage where a decision-making process has begun at the government level," he said. While Hindu groups have been demanding the prohibition of cow slaughter in the country, several Muslim organisations and clerics have also called for declaring the cow the national animal and imposing a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani has been among those backing the demand, arguing that such a move could help reduce tensions surrounding the issue.

Former vice-president Hamid Ansari has also supported the proposal, saying that if granting the cow national animal status could help address recurring disputes linked to cow slaughter, it should be considered. Ansari had also appealed to Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice, noting that Islam does not mandate the sacrifice of any particular animal. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, a senior executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has also endorsed the demand, saying recognition of the cow as the national animal would reflect respect for the religious beliefs and cultural sentiments attached to it by many Hindus.