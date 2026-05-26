No relief from heatwave as India braces for intense heat in next 4-5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an intense spell of heat in the next 4-5 days in the north and central parts of the country as temperatures in several regions soar above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, much of India is expected to experience blistering heat with no sight of relief anytime soon.

Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Brahmpuri in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 47.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while temperatures remained markedly above normal across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Heatwave grips north and central India

According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha over the next few days.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to remain under heatwave conditions until later this week while Rajasthan, particularly western parts of the state, is expected to continue witnessing intense heat. Heatwave conditions are also expected over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh, while warm night conditions are likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and Odisha, increasing discomfort levels during night-time hours. The IMD said temperatures are likely to begin falling gradually across many parts of northwest India from later this week. Rain, thunderstorms likely in several regions Even as heatwave conditions persist across large parts of the country, several regions in northeast, east and south India are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive rainfall over the coming days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness heavy rainfall, and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds during the week. Delhi weather forecast Delhi continued to witness intense heat and warm night conditions on Tuesday, with the IMD warning of heatwave conditions across the national capital.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with temperatures expected to remain above normal. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 20-30 kmph and gusting up to 40 kmph are also likely during daytime hours. However, the national capital may experience some relief from May 28, as the IMD has forecast light rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, duststorm activity and gusty winds in some areas. The maximum temperature is also likely to fall by 7-8 degrees Celsius after May 27 while the minimum temperature is expected to fall by 5-7 degrees Celsius after May 28.