No treatment should be administered without my consent: Wangchuk's wife

The Delhi Police has shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Saturday and asserted that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent.

Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

"He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens," Angmo told PTI.

Questioning the decision to hospitalise him, she claimed Wangchuk appeared fine on Friday.

"Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered," she said.

The Delhi Police has said that Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders. ALSO READ: Delhi Police shifts Wangchuk to hospital on day 21 of his hunger strike The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest." On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he remained determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, saying he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the hunger strike.