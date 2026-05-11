9 in 10 flyers prefer Delhi IGI over Jewar airport, citing proximity, fares

95 per cent of Delhi-NCR air travellers said they would continue flying from Delhi airport in 2026, citing lower fares and better proximity than Noida’s upcoming Jewar airport, according to a LocalCircles survey.

Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar will begin commercial operations on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo as the launch carrier and inaugural flights to Lucknow, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Jammu. The airline plans to connect Noida to over 16 domestic destinations within weeks of launch.

The survey found that 58 per cent of respondents said they would prefer Delhi airport, due to both lower air fares and better proximity, while 32 per cent cited proximity alone as the key reason. Another 5 per cent favoured Delhi airport because of cheaper fares.

Only 5 per cent expressed willingness to use Noida airport, largely out of curiosity to experience the facility once. Noida airport could become “commercially unattractive” However, it’s not the proximity, but affordability that’s becoming the central concern at the new airport. The airlines have flagged exorbitant charges at Jewar, with domestic landing charges per metric tonne reportedly 119 per cent higher than at Delhi Airport, and the embarking User Development Fee (UDF) is proposed at ₹653 per domestic passenger, which is around 406 per cent higher than Delhi. IndiGo estimates this will add roughly ₹103 crore per annum in airport charges versus Delhi, and has warned that without parity, operations from Noida could become “commercially unattractive”.