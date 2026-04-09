North Sikkim landslides: Army rescues 135 tourists, many still stranded

A total of 135 stranded tourists have been rescued by the Army from North Sikkim, where multiple landslides have snapped road connectivity, officials said on Thursday.

Around 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, with sustained efforts underway to ensure their rescue at the earliest, they said.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Trishakti Corps under the Eastern Command amid heavy snowfall, they added.

Critical passes have been opened and alternate routes activated to facilitate the rescue mission, named 'Operation Him Setu', officials said.

A total of 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been moved out so far, with Army vehicles deployed to tow civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches, they said.