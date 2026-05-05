Home / India News / North Tech Symposium: 'India's military might forged in defence factories'

North Tech Symposium: 'India's military might forged in defence factories'

The government credited Indian forces for neutralising terror threats during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the use of "Made-in-India" equipment significantly enhanced operational effectiveness

Passing Out Parade of 157th Regular, 46th TES, 140th TGC, 55th SCO & TA OEE 2023 Courses. A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from Friendly Foreign Countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Military Academy
The government credited Indian forces for neutralising terror threats during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the use of “Made-in-India” equipment significantly enhanced operational effectiveness | Photo: X/ @adgpi
Martand Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s growing military strength is increasingly being forged within its own industrial ecosystem, with indigenous weapons and systems playing a decisive role in recent operations.
 
Speaking at the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said the success of Operation Sindoor reflects the effectiveness of domestically developed defence technologies. “India’s military might is forged in the factories of our defence industries,” he said. 
 
The minister described micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as the backbone of the Indian economy and start-ups as its global brand ambassadors. “Start-ups and MSMEs are the driving force for future growth… they are the Vishwakarmas of our age,” he said. 
 
He added that these sectors will play a pivotal role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.
 
Op Sindoor showcases indigenous capability 
The remarks reinforce the government’s push for Aatmanirbharta in defence, where innovation from start-ups and MSMEs is expected to complement large defence public sector undertakings.
 
The government credited Indian forces for neutralising terror threats during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the use of “Made-in-India” equipment significantly enhanced operational effectiveness. 
 
Speaking on the occasion, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Anindya Sengupta, called on industry to collaborate closely with the armed forces to meet evolving operational needs in emerging domains and help build a future-ready Indian Army. He emphasised that self-reliance would pave the way for strategic autonomy, technological sovereignty, and greater operational flexibility.
 
The three-day North Tech Symposium 2026, organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands along with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, is themed “Raksha Triveni Sangam – Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge.”
 
The event marked the presence of senior military leaders, industry stakeholders, MSMEs and innovators, highlighting the deepening collaboration between the armed forces and the private sector.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TN Guv accepts Stalin's resignation, asks him to continue as caretaker CM

PIL now 'Private, Publicity, Paisa, Political Interest Litigation': SC

Raghav Chadha meets President Murmu, alleges harassment of MPs who quit AAP

Two Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for report on cyber fraud

Pvt firm executives among 7 held in Chhattisgarh 'overtime payment' scam

Topics :DefenceOperation SindoorMSMEs

First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story